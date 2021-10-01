Amitabh Bachchan Reminiscences Old Days With Epic Throwback Pics From Old Photoshoot

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan often shares throwback stills from his earlier films to remember his old days. Recently, the Bollywood actor took to social media to share a collage of two pictures that seem to be of his photoshoot during his earlier days in the industry. In one of the pictures, he is dressed in a black ensemble and is posing with an elegant walking still, and the second picture features him wearing funky and bright coloured pants with a black shirt.

He captioned the post as, “… would be so nice to be back to such days .. ‍♂️ but .."

The actor is currently hosting the 13th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. The latest episode will see actors Pankaj Tripathi and Pratik Gandhi and the promos released by the channel sees them having an entertaining evening. Big B also shared his experience of when he first witnessed people gawking at him in awe because of his performance in films.

He said, “I had finished working on the film Anand and it had been released. The day it was to be released, I’d taken my friends’ car because I didn’t have one and neither had the money to fill the petrol. I had to borrow 5 to 10 rupees from someone and went to the nearby petrol station, filled the car tank and paid him the money. In the morning, I was on my way to shoot for another film and the car ran out of petrol. Again, I went to the same petrol station to refuel. Sir (referring to Tripathi and Pratik), when I came to refuel, there were 4 to 5 people standing and watching. Because the film, Anand was released. That’s when I realised that people have started recognising me and that I’ve done something right."

