Amitabh Bachchan Rents Out Andheri Duplex To Kriti Sanon; Rent, Security Will Shock You

Bollywood Shahenshah Amitabh Bachchan has rented out his duplex home in Andheri to actor Kriti Sanon. And the amount that Kriti is going to pay Big B will shock you. The flat owned by Big B is on the 27th and 28th floor for which Kriti will pay a whopping Rs 10 lakh every month.

Not just that, the actor has paid a staggering Rs 60 lakh as security money. According to information on Indextap.com, Amitabh Bachchan has rented his property Kriti Sanon, Moneycontrol.com reported. Kriti has locked the property for two years.

Besides, Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have also given one of their properties in Juhu to the State Bank of India. According to papers, Mr Bachchan has leased the property to SBI for 15 years.

The rent of this property, the ground floor of 3150 square feet, will increase by 25 percent every 5 years. As per the information, SBI has already paid the advance rent.

Just like Big B, many Bollywood stars have rented out their properties at a huge amount. Not long ago, we heard that Salman Khan had taken a duplex on rent in Bandra and was paying Rs 8.25 lakh for this new home.

Looks like the Bollywood stars are not very different from the common people as they give and take each other’s properties on rent.

