Amitabh Bachchan Resumes Shooting Work After Lockdown, Shares Pic in Mask

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has resumed shooting work in Mumbai. He shared a picture on route the location from his car. He can be seen wearing a face mask in adherence to Covid protocols. He wrote in the caption, “7 am .. driving to work .. first day shooting after Lockdown 2.0 .. on with the PANGOLIN mask .. and the MANIFESTATION :

“every day in ever way things will get better and better and better (sic)."

Last year, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, actor-daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and his granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan had tested positive for coronavirus.

In April, earlier this year, Big B shared a picture in his blog in which he can been receiving the first dose of covid vaccine. “Vaccination done… All well… Did COVID test for family and staff… results came… All good, all negative… So done the vaccine," Big B had shared.

On the work front, Big B will be seen in Chehre, Brahmastra-I and Jhund. He has several other films to shoot like MayDay and Goodbye. He is also set to begin the thirteenth season of Kaun Banega Crorepati.

