English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Amitabh Bachchan Returns To Mumbai After Thugs Of Hindostan Shoot, Ready To Work On Future Projects
Earlier this month, the 75-year-old actor had revealed his health was not up to the mark, and that's why doctors were called in from Mumbai to "fiddle around" with his body.
File image of Amitabh Bachchan.
After a gruelling shooting schedule for Thugs of Hindostan in Jodhpur, megastar Amitabh Bachchan is back to Mumbai, where he will gear up for the promotions and shooting of his other projects.
Big B, whose shooting experience for the action-heavy film took a toll on his health briefly, wrote about it in an early morning blog from Jodhpur at around 5.30 a.m. on Thursday. "The intense schedule gives a cheer from the crew on a schedule wrap for Mr B... only to rejoin them in a few days for another, and hopefully the last schedule for the TOH film. Meanwhile, back in the ranch the preparations for the promotion of ‘102 Not Out' would begin and the shoot for ‘Jhund' and ‘Brahmastra'," he wrote.
Earlier this month, the 75-year-old actor had revealed his health was not up to the mark, and that's why doctors were called in from Mumbai to "fiddle around" with his body.
Thugs of Hindostan, being directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, also features Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh. Parts of it have been shot at Jodhpur's Mehrangarh Fort, which caught Big B's fancy.
Also Watch
Big B, whose shooting experience for the action-heavy film took a toll on his health briefly, wrote about it in an early morning blog from Jodhpur at around 5.30 a.m. on Thursday. "The intense schedule gives a cheer from the crew on a schedule wrap for Mr B... only to rejoin them in a few days for another, and hopefully the last schedule for the TOH film. Meanwhile, back in the ranch the preparations for the promotion of ‘102 Not Out' would begin and the shoot for ‘Jhund' and ‘Brahmastra'," he wrote.
Earlier this month, the 75-year-old actor had revealed his health was not up to the mark, and that's why doctors were called in from Mumbai to "fiddle around" with his body.
Thugs of Hindostan, being directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, also features Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh. Parts of it have been shot at Jodhpur's Mehrangarh Fort, which caught Big B's fancy.
Also Watch
-
News18 REEL Movie Awards: Irrfan Khan Bags Best Actor (Male) Award For Hindi Medium
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
-
Wednesday 21 March , 2018
Beatles Drummer Ringo Starr Knighted For Services To Music
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
News18 REEL Movie Awards: Irrfan Khan Bags Best Actor (Male) Award For Hindi Medium
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
Wednesday 21 March , 2018 Beatles Drummer Ringo Starr Knighted For Services To Music
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Amitabh Bachchan Returns To Mumbai After Thugs Of Hindostan Shoot, Ready To Work On Future Projects
- Elavenil Valarivan Wins Gold in Junior World Cup, Bronze for Babuta
- Usain Bolt Set to Begin Borussia Dortmund Trial on Friday
- Salman Khan Bats For Jacqueline Fernandez's Performance In 'Ek Do Teen' Remake; See Tweet
- 5 Hacks to Stabilize an Upset Stomach