Amitabh Bachchan Reunites With Major Saab Co-Star Nafisa Ali During Uunchai Shoot; See Pic

Sooraj Barjatya’s upcoming much-anticipated drama titled Uunchai has undoubtedly managed to grab everyone’s attention even before its release. And why not? After all, it features the most loved veteran actors of the Indian film industry such as Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Sarika, Neena Gupta, and Boman Irani. Now, as per the latest development, Amitabh Bachchan, who is shooting for the film in the national capital, has reunited with his Major Saab co-star Nafisa Ali. Both the veteran actors were seen sharing hugs and smiles on the set. Sharing the picture of their special reunion, Nafisa Ali sent her fans on a nostalgic trip.

The two actors, who played a married couple in the 1998 movie, can be seen all smiles in the series of pictures. In the photos, both the actors can be seen sporting comfortable ensembles - Nafisa Ali in a salwar suit while Amitabh Bachchan wearing a grey hoodie and a check shirt atop it. While sharing the series of pictures, the veteran actress wrote in the caption, “My very handsome, amazing man, beautiful energy and adorable co-star Amitabh Bachchan of the film ‘Uunchai’ directed by Sooraj Barjatya, is being currently shot in Delhi."

The netizens were quick to spot the pictures. One fan wrote, “Back together after Major Sahab in Pune. Worked at the Bule Diamond when you all stayed for over two months." While expressing that he is looking forward to the movie, another fan commented, “Adorable picture!! Looking forward." A third fan wrote, “Talk about ageing super gracefully, hope I can look like that in the future."

Earlier, Anupam Kher dropped a star-studded groupfie on his official Instagram account, which featured the veteran actors from the film. The picture was clicked in a car. While sharing the picture of himself with Amitabh Bachchan, Sarika, Neena Gupta, and Boman Irani, he wrote, “May your day feel as good as taking a perfect selfie of the perfect happy moments! Jai Ho!"

Apart from the veteran actors, Uunchai also features Parineeti Chopra in a prominent role. Backed and helmed by Sooraj Barjatya, Uunchai is a movie based on friendship and also features Danny Denzongpa in a pivotal role.

