Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, on his first visit to Saudi Arabia, graced Riyadh’s Joy Awards 2023 recently. He was felicitated with the Lifetime Achievement Award for his contribution to Indian movies. In his heartfelt acceptance speech, he talked about his father, poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, and revealed why he used to rewatch a Hindi film every day “during the last days of his life."

Recently, Amitabh Bachchan was in Saudi Arabia and inaugurated the exhibition match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Riyadh Season Team and met footballers like Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar. Later, he attended the prestigious Joy Awards 2023 in Riyadh. It is an annual festival that honours the best Arabic music, film, series, sports and other categories.

Amitabh Bachchan was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award for his immense contributions to Indian films till now. He expressed his gratitude and while receiving the award he gave an acceptance speech which was heartfelt and moving. He revealed that this was his first visit to Saudi Arabia, and it will not be his last.

He talked about cinema and said, “I have always believed that cinema is a medium of entertainment and it is a medium that brings people together and integrates human society”. He continued, “We come from different walks of life and come from different paths of the world, but when we watch something, we laugh at the same jokes and cry at the same things. We come together at one platform.”

He shared a small incident about his father and prolific poet, Harivansh Rai Bachchan. He shared why his father used to watch Hindi films repeatedly. He said, “My father, a great poet - during the last days of his life, he used to watch a Hindi film every evening, sometimes repeating the same film every time. I asked him what is it that you find interesting in cinema. He said that I get poetic justice in three hours. You and I won’t get poetic justice in a lifetime or several lifetimes. That’s the power of cinema. I’m proud to be a very small part of the film industry of my country. When you honour me today, you honor the film industry of my country, you honour my country."

Check out the video here-

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Uunchai along with Anupam Kher, Sarika, Danny Denzongpa, Boman Irani and Parineeti Chopra. He was also seen in Goodbye with Rashmika Mandanna last year. He has the Hindi remake of the Hollywood movie The Intern and Project K with his Piku co-star Deepika Padukone lined up.

