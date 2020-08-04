Amitabh Bachchan Reveals He Is 'Detained At Home' In Solo Quarantine

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan was recently discharged from hospital after testing negative for Covid-19. The actor took to his Tumblr blog to share his experiences with the pandemic.

The star talked about how the pandemic has caused a standstill around the world. The actor also said that because of the uncertainty around Covid-19, he has been detained at home and quarantining despite testing negative for the infection.

He wrote, "I may be home after testing negative..but I have been detained at home in solo quarantine.. why.. why because the medical world is not sure what they need to advise a recovered patient of how he needs to conduct himself or herself..They say developed antibodies in our systems prevents the occurrence of the disease again .. but there have been several cases where there has been a recurrence despite all other parameters falling into place.

"Are we able to understand the medical dilemma being faced by not just one community or region.. its a dilemma that strikes the entire Universe.. and still nothing definite, finite has been found of how the disease can be cured, addressed, pre and post the ailment..hands are tied.. what can be done !? Its almost like we are being held to ransom..and nothing is coming from any source, or from they that hold us as to, what needs to be delivered for our captive release !!!," he added.

Four members of the Bachchan family including Amitabh, son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya and granddaughter Aaradhya were tested Covid-19 positive and admitted in Nanavati Hospital, Mumbai. While the others have been discharged, Abhishek is still admitted due to co-morbidities and undergoing treatment.