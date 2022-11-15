Amitabh Bachchan Reveals He Tied The Knot With Jaya Bachchan Because...

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan are one of Bollywood’s most loved couples. They worked together in many films before tying the knot on June 3, 1973. Well, the couple will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary next year. But do you know what was that one thing in Jaya Bachchan which compelled Amitabh Bachchan to get married to her? In a new promo of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, Big B has revealed the reason.

Amitabh Bachchan has confessed his liking for Jaya Bachchan’s long hair and said that was the reason they got married. The actor revealed the same in the upcoming episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14. In the upcoming episode of KBC 14, Senior Bachchan will tell the reason why, he got married to Jaya Bachchan.

In a promo shared by Sony Entertainment’s official Instagram handle, the Don actor is seen praising contestant Priyanka Maharshi’s long hair. He also revealed that because of Jaya’s long hair, he decided to get married to her. The clip sees Amitabh Bachchan praising a contestant’s long hair and requesting her to open them for him and the rest of the audience. After the contestant - Priyanka placed her long hair on the front side of her shoulder, Amitabh said, “Humne apni patni se byaah ek iss wajah se kiya tha kyuki unke baal kaafi lambi the (I married her because she had very long hair)." Everyone sitting in the audience started clapping at this.

Check out the video here:

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan first met during the shoot of Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s 1971 film, Guddi. Jaya and Amitabh have appeared together in many films. Some of them include Zanjeer, Abhimaan, Chupke Chupke, Sholay, and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

The couple is parent to actor Abhishek Bachchan, and entrepreneur-author Shweta Bachchan Nanda. They have three grandchildren – Agastya Nanda, Navya Nanda, and Aaradhya Bachchan. Abhishek is married to actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Shweta is married to Nikhil Nanda.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan recently starred in Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai. The film is currently running in theaters. The movie also features. Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Parineeti Chopra, Sarika and Neena Gupta in the film.

