Amitabh Bachchan Reveals His Love for Chaat on KBC 12; Used to Regularly Visit Bengali Market

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan recently confessed his love for chaat while hosting an episode for the ongoing season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. Recalling his youth that was spent in Delhi, the veteran actor admitted to have visited the Bengali Market area to consume the delicious snack regularly while he was in college.

In the latest episode of KBC as part of the children-special week, 11-year-old Alinah Mushtaq Patel from Navi Mumbai got the chance to play on the hot seat. The sixth grader said that she loved to talk so much so that Bachchan ended up giving her the nickname ‘Batuniya’. While playing with the little girl, the actor shared many stories, also explaining why he wore a cufflink with his grandson Agastya’s name on it.

Big B also shared that he had completed his college education in Delhi and one of his favourite places for grabbing fast food in the city was at the Bengali Market. Alinah had asked the star if he loved to eat chaat and the legendary actor recalled his regular visits to the market in Delhi where all kinds of chaat were available. He also asked Alinah to pay a visit to the area if she ever went to the national capital.

After the episode aired, one of the most famous sweet stores in Bengali Market, Bengali Sweet House expressed their happiness with Big B’s confession. There are two stores with the same name beside each other and the shops possess a grand collection of chaats along with other sweets and namkeen items.

Taking to their official Twitter handle, the store wrote, “We are completely speechless!! Thank you so much Amitji for such beautiful and kind words. We hope to serve you soon.”

Needless to say, the chaat in Delhi markets can satiates anyone’s taste buds, given the unique flavour.