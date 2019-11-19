It's Kareena Kapoor in Amitabh Bachchan's Arms in This Viral Throwback Pic

An Amitabh Bachchan recently took to Twitter to post a throwback picture of the actor with Jaya Bachchan and a bunch of kids. The picture also saw their daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Karisma Kapoor but a mystery child who was being carried by the actor caught everyone's attention.

“Who are you holding @SrBachchan Ji?”, to which the Don actor said that it was Kareena Kapoor. Little Bebo could be seen wearing a hat and looking distracted. Jaya Bachchan on the other hand can be seen in a candid moment helping a boy.

Check it out below:

bebo .. Kareena Kapoor Khan — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 17, 2019

In May, Amitabh Bachchan posted another picture with Kareena Kapoor from the sets of the 1983 Pukar, which also starred Zeenat Aman, Kareena’s father Randhir Kapoor and Tina Munim. Guess who..? That be Kareena Kapoor on the sets of PUKAR shooting in Goa .. had come with Dad Randhir .. hurt her foot .. and yours truly putting medication and taping it !!” In the picture, we can clearly see Kareena Kapoor being crying while holding her knee.

Check it out:

Amitabh Bachchan often posts throwback pictures, especially of his children Shweta and Abhishek Bachchan. He recently posted a picture of them weariing matching clothes and wondering how time went.

T 3550 - The innocence of the child is what gives us the reason and the opportunity to make them, what they are ..Shweta and Abhishek .. in their prime .. !! pic.twitter.com/k6AuFYskhP — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 15, 2019

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.