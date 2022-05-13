Amitabh Bachchan Reveals Receiving Notice for His Social Media Posts; Is That Why He Deleted Dhaakad’s Song?

It was a few days back that the first song from Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad had released. Called ‘She’s on Fire’, fans got to see the actress’ fierce avatars. One of the first celebs to have shared the song was none other than Amitabh Bachchan. However, within minutes of sharing, the star deleted the post, prompting many to ask what might have been the reason behind it. Now, taking to his blog, Amitabh Bachchan revealed that he has often gotten notice because of his social media posts, and we can’t help but wonder if he hinting this to be the reason why he deleted Dhaakad’s song!

In his blog, Sr. Bachchan wrote, “There are strict rules and regulations now by the GOI and the ASCI guidelines , I think that is who they are , who have now given ruling that, Influencers – a new terminology for them that put up product pictures with mention or product pictures, to state that they are the sponsors, promotors etc., or in partnership.. else it is becoming illegal .. so several posts of mine have been given notices that the change should be done … else .. … ya .. !!”

Bachchan also added, “and all the ‘biggies’ that are buying out the ‘biggies’ of social media give reasons for incentives, increases etc., on the numbers – for that is what brings them the commercial ..”

He also termed trolling to be an asset and wrote, “‘trolling’ is considered an asset .. for it encourages debate conversation and the topic is kept alive , because of the conversation .. the greater the conversation the greater the numbers rise .. ”

Kangana has also spoken about the matter in a recent interview. Talking to Tried and Refused Productions, the Dhaakad actress said, “There are personal insecurities, they’re all trying to hide behind ‘Oh, we will get boycotted from the industry’. I don’t think it’s that. Kiara saw me, she was very comfortable, there’s no pressure. Of course, there are likes and dislikes but this is so striking that Mr Bachchan tweeted the trailer and then he deleted it in other five-ten minutes. At somebody of his stature, whose pressure will he have? I just don’t know, I find this situation a bit complex.”

