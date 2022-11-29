Amitabh Bachchan Reveals That He Often Buys Gajra for Jaya Bachchan; Says 'She Even Ties It To Her Saree'

In the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, Amitabh Bachchan invited Megha Bathwal, a Media Planner from Chennai, to the hot seat after she won the Fastest Finger First round. Mr Bachchan, the host of the show compliments Megha's hair and mentions the traditional Gajra she was wearing. The participant promptly asks Big B whether he buys gajra for his wife Jaya Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya.

“Yes, quite often, Jaya also used to tie the gajra to her saree for the fragrance,” the veteran actor responded. He adds that he frequently buys them in bulk from local vendors to ensure that they are compensated fairly for their hard work.

Amitabh Bachchan began the show by discussing some fascinating monuments in India. He asserts that temples in India are more rooted and leaner deeper than the Leaning Tower of Pisa. He gave the example of the Ratneshwar Temple of Lord Shiva in Varanasi.

Meanwhile, the contestant went on to finish the game with Rs 3,20,000 prize money after getting the 11th answer wrong.

Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati season 14 airs on Sony TV. Big B has hosted the game show since its inception in 2000, with the exception of the third season, which was presented by Shah Rukh Khan.

Talking about Amitabh Bachchan’s films, he was recently seen in director Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchaai. The plot of the film revolved around a group of friends, in their 60s, who decide to go on an Mt Everest trek to fulfil the last wish of one of their friends. Apart from Big B, the film features Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, Parineeti Chopra and others in key roles.

News18's review of the film gave Uunchai a 3.5 out of four stars. The film breaks the shackles of how elderly people are usually portrayed in Bollywood films and emerges as a winner with its innocence and simplicity in the storytelling.

