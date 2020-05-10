MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Amitabh Bachchan Reveals the 'Bhoothnath' Connect in 'Agneepath'

Amitabh Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan.

'Bhoothnath' was released on May 9, 12 years ago. Yet, a scene in 'Agneepath', filmed decades ago, bears a direct connection with the title of the horror film that would release years later.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: May 10, 2020, 4:10 PM IST
Share this:

Amitabh Bachchan has mentioned a coincidence that ties his 1990 crime drama Agneepath with his 2008 horror-comedy Bhoothnath in an almost uncanny manner.

Bhoothnath was released on May 9, 12 years ago. Yet, a scene in Agneepath, filmed all those decades ago, bears a direct connection with the title of the horror film that would release years later.

"12 years of BHOOTNATH .. kids still call me Bhoothnath Uncle .. but someone just discovered something amazing .. in AGNEEPATH my film there is a shot of me entering the prison and shooting dead one of the prisoners .. on the wall of the prison cell was written in chalk the word 'Bhootnath' (in Hindi) .. Agneepath was made years before .. how did this happen .. if you have a dvd or on net go to the scene and watch .. Incidentally that was my first shot for Agneepath !" the actor wrote.

Excited fans replied to his tweet sharing a video clip of the particular scene in Agneepath. Fans also shared congratulatory messages for the actor.

"#12YearsOfBhoothnath Masterpiece, A Film you can watch again & again without getting bored. @SrBachchan sir as Bhoothnath is the most lovable ghost.(Angel). Thank you @MainVivekSharma ji for giving us best horror comedy film. My all time favorite film!" commented a fan.

"Heartiest Congratulations Amitji on #12YearsOfBhootNath.. A Masterpiece Unforgettable film directed brilliantly by @MainVivekSharma and your Outstanding Performance Creating Magical effects ...... loved n enjoyed by all ages.. Love you Sweet #Bhootnath," wrote another fan.

Directed by Vivek Sharma, Bhoothnath also starred child artiste Aman Siddiqui in a pivotal role. The film featured Juhi Chawla, Priyanshu Chatterjee and Rajpal Yadav in its supporting cast, with Shah Rukh Khan essaying a cameo.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading