Amitabh Bachchan Reveals the Real Story Behind His ‘Knotted Shirt’ Look in Deewar

The legend Yash Chopra has given some memorable movies to the Bollywood industry and Deewar is indeed one of them. The movie is a complete package as it has an adequate amount of drama and action. The screenplay, the performance of the actors, and the direction are all at par. Deewar is a must-watch film for all Chopra and Amitabh Bachchan fans. The 1975 movie starred Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor, Nirupa Roy, Neetu Singh, and Parveen Babi.

The plot of the movie revolves around a boy named Vijay (played by Bachchan) and his younger brother Ravi (played by Shashi). While Vijay, who struggles as a dockworker, ultimately turns into a prominent criminal of the underworld, his younger brother Ravi grows up to become an educated and honest cop. The name of the movie Deewar was kept to represent the gap between the two brothers.

From the movie, Bachchan had made a new fashion trend that impressed the audience. But very few know that ideally, it was crisis management that ended up becoming a trend. Recently, the veteran actor took to his Instagram handle and shared an anecdote from his Deewar days. Bachchan disclosed that his iconic ‘knotted shirt’ look in was actually a tailoring error. Sharing a snap from the movie, the megastar said that the shoot was ready, the camera was about to roll and suddenly he realised that the shirt was too long. There was no time to replace it, so a knot was tied on the shirt, he added.

The knotted shirt went on to become a style statement. The audience was in love with the attire and the movie also received positive reviews from both the audience and the critics.

With multiple blockbuster movies in his career, Bachchan is not sitting idle these days either. He has a series of films with interesting plots lined up. Number one on the list is Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’ that stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead roles. Apart from this Bachchan has 3 other path-breaking movies in the pipeline, which include Chehre, Goodbye, and Jhund.

