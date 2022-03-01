Amitabh Bachchan Reveals The Reason Behind His 'Heart Pumping' Tweet - Can You Guess?

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan fans were left worried after the actor shared a cryptic tweet on Monday in which he mentioned ‘heart pumping’. Fans were quick to express concern over Big B’s health and flooded social media with get-well-soon messages. However, Amitabh Bachchan has now revealed that the tweet wasn’t indicating his health, but on something else.

T 4205 - heart pumping .. concerned .. and the hope ..🙏❤️— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 27, 2022

On Tuesday, the Shahenshah of Bollywood clarified the same on his official blog and mentioned that it was regarding Chelsea in Finals and the ongoing crisis between Ukraine and Russia. “So last night Tweet .. was concern and heart-throbbing for the concern of our team Chelsea in the Finals and the R/U situation,” he wrote.

Amitabh Bachchan also talked about how words can be interpreted differently by different people. “Words written spoken or expressed have developed into a language never seen before .. the paucity of expressive communication in times of its rapid individual presence in the lives of 7 billion, has made it inevitable .. so when the express occurs, it has the capability to be interpreted in various ways that do not necessarily convey the meaning of the way they were expressed .. and so the blockchain that follows thereafter leads on to circumstances, much like Chinese whispers, into an unprecedented dialogue that, in all fairness never did occur or happen,” he wrote.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Jhund. The film is based on the life of Vijay Barse, the founder of Nagpur’s NGO Slum Soccer. In the movie, the 79-year-old actor will be playing the role of a football coach. Jhund is directed by Nagraj Popatrao Manjule.

Apart from this, Big B also has Brahmastra in his pipeline along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The superstar will also be seen in Goodbye, Uyarndha Manithan, Uunchai, Project K, Runway 34, and Butterfly. He will also be seen in the Hindi remake of The Intern along with Deepika Padukone.

