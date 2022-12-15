Amitabh Bachchan Reveals Tiger Shroff Has Been Jumping Since Childhood

Tiger Shroff is known for his intense fitness regime and deep commitment towards health and often shares about the same on social media. His fans love his thrilling action sequences in the films or inside the gym with his friends. Recently, during one of the episodes of the quiz game reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh Bachchan shared an anecdote about the War actor. He recalled that he has seen Tiger Shroff since childhood when he used to be an active kid who jumped a lot.

After a question was asked about Tiger, Big B started by sharing in Hindi that he has seen Tiger since he was born as he is Jackie Shroff’s son. He then added that Tiger has been jumping, and running here and there since his childhood and now is grown up, doing the same in films as well.

Amitabh Bachchan also praised the Student Of The Year 2 actor and said that it is lovely to see Tiger on the screen and that he looks great on the silver screen.

The Jhund actor then asked the 10-year-old contestant Aayash about Tiger’s films to which he responded and said that he has watched Baaghi 3 at least seven to eight times. He also said that he watched the films secretly if doesn’t get permission.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Sooraj Barjatya’s directorial Uunchai. It also featured Sarika, Danny Denzongpa, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Parineeti Chopra and Boman Irani in key roles. He will be making a cameo appearance in Nag Ashwin’s next Project K. Big B also has the Hindi remake of Intern alongside Deepika Padukone.

On the other hand, Tiger has a series of interesting projects. He has Vikas Bahl’s Ganapath, which also features Amitabh Bachchan and Kriti Sanon in pivotal roles. Tiger also has a special appearance in Atlee’s Jawan which stars Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Sanya Malhotra in lead roles. He has also teamed up with Akshay Kumar and Prithviraj Sukumaran for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

