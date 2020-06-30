Amitabh Bachchan Revisits Paris Trip with Abhishek in His Latest Social Media Post, See Pics

Amitabh Bachchan found something incredibly precious while rummaging through dust-caked albums. The actor was flipping through past memories when he landed on a picture from the year 1985 when he was in Paris with family. He decided to post the image on Instagram in a montage accompanied with a description note.

He reflected on the famous film Moulin Rouge that featured actor José Ferrer. Bachchan also noted in his caption how “Calcuttaites” would hang out at the famous night club Moulin Rouge, on Park Street.

In the picture posted by Senior Bachchan, we see an artist drawing up his portrait while son Abhishek has an expression probably because of his different opinion of how the sketch is coming out.

Remembering “those were the days,” he wrote, “Paris, Montmartre, 1985 .. the famous bohemian courtyard of artists and painters .. made famous by the legendary artist Toulouse Lautrec .. a film made on him ‘Moulin Rouge’ that starred the incredible actor José Ferrer .. and later Moulin Rouge made by Baz Luhrmann.. and of course “Calcuttaites” would dwell on the famous night club Moulin Rouge, on Park Street (sic)."

His daughter, Shweta Bachchan quipped in the comments over Abhishek’s expression. She wrote,“Hahahaha look at AB’s face”.

Bachchan’s latest comedy-drama, Gulabo Sitabo directed by Shoojit Sircar started streaming worldwide on OTT platform, June 12 onwards. The film also stars Ayushmann Khurrana in the main role.

The Paa actor has a slew of films in his pipeline. He will star in the upcoming fantasy drama, Brahmastra directed by Ayan Mukerji. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will essay the leads in the first part of the adventure franchise. It will also feature Mouni Roy and Akkineni Nagarjuna in key roles. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on December 4, 2020 and will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Bachchan will also feature in Nagraj Manjule's Jhund and Rumi Jaffery’s Chehre.

