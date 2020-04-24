MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Amitabh Bachchan Revisits 'the Age of Innocence' with Pics from His Early Bollywood Days

Amitabh Bachchan has revisited the days from "the age of innocence" in a new social media post by sharing pics from the seventies or early eighties.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 24, 2020, 8:53 AM IST
Actor Amitabh Bachchan has revisited the days from "the age of innocence" in a new social media post.

Big B took to Instagram and shared a collage that seems to be from photoshoots of his early days in Bollywood, in 1969. The second image comprises photoshoots of seventies or early eighties.

"The age of innocence is over," Amitabh captioned the image.

In a recent post, Amitabh paid tribute to the care givers and first responders, whom he referred to as the "social warriors."

Big B took to Twitter, where he shared an image of Lord Ganesha made out of the words "Nurse", "Doctor", "Safai karmchari" and "Police".

"The front line workers .. the doctors and nurses .. the Social Warriors .. Natmastak hoon mai," he captioned the image.

On the work front, Big B will next be seen in films like "Chehre", Gulabo Sitabo", Brahmastra" and "Jhund".

