Amitabh Bachchan Rides a Harley Davidson Motorbike in Throwback Pic

Amitabh Bachchan took to social media on Wednesday evening to share a throwback picture in which he rides a Harley Davidson motorbike. Wearing a blue tinted pair of sunglasses and a cool leather jacket, Big B looks like a rider.

Seems like this picture is from the the time Big B shot for Bbuddah Hoga Terra Baap in 2011. The movie was directed by Puri Jagannadh and sees the megastar beat ageist mindset of people in real life.

Big B also shared a picture posing with his “co-star" on his latest post on social media. In the image, the actor is seen playing with a golden retriever dog, holding its ears. “My costar Baat kuch bhi ho inke kaan khade ho jaate hai (say anything and his ears will stand up)," Big B captioned the image.

The Bollywood veteran did not share details about what he was shooting for.

Speaking about his work, the actor currently has Brahmastra, Chehre, Jhund, MayDay, Goodbye and a remake of the Hollywood film The Intern coming up, besides an untitled film with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. He will also begin shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 in the coming time.

