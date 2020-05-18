Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor’s Pout Selfie Recreated By Abhishek, Ranbir is Priceless

Actor Rishi Kapoor’s demise has certainly been an irreparable loss for the Indian film industry. His fans, friends and followers have been sharing pictures of him while remembering the late legendary actor.







Recently, Filmfare shared a collage of pictures which sent fans into meltdown. The first photo in the collage is a selfie of legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan and late Rishi Kapoor. In the snap, the iconic actors can be seen pouting.







The second photo in the collage shows their sons Abhishek Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor recreate the same selfie as their fathers.







The pic, which is going viral on social media, has been captioned as, “Like fathers like sons! When #AbhishekBachchan and #RanbirKapoor recreate their father #AmitabhBachchan and #RishiKapoor’s picture.”







Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30 at the age of 67 at a hospital in Mumbai. He was suffering from leukaemia.







Remembering him, Abhishek had shared a heartfelt note with a picture of himself and the late actor. He wrote, “The true measure of a great man is... When upon his passing, you don't just remember him, but you remember yourself with him! I will always remember how you made me feel, Chintu uncle. Your love, encouragement, humour and honesty. Some losses are too personal to discuss publicly. You just have to cherish the moments together and the memories. I will always…”

On the other hand, actor Amitabh Bachchan, who was the first to break the news of his close friend’s demise, had written an emotional blog post in Rishi Kapoor’s memory.

Amitabh and Rishi Kapoor worked together in a number of films with 102 Not Out being their last one.

