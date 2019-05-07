Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Amitabh Bachchan, Sachin Tendulkar and Other Stars Wish a Happy and Peaceful Ramadan

Several Bollywood actors and cricketers wished fans peace and prosperity on the beginning of the month of Ramadan.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 7, 2019, 4:29 PM IST
The Islamic holy month of Ramazan or Ramadan has begun today with the Muslim community observing their first fast today. With the first 'sehri' or 'suhoor' of the holy month today begins the journey of keeping 'roza' for a month, which will conclude with Eid celebrations. With the commencement of this Holy Month, wishes and blessings have been doing rounds since yesterday.

Bollywood celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi and Ali Fazal have wished Ramadan Mubarak to their fans and friends. While the megastar took to Twitter to wish, "Ramadan greetings... love peace and understanding", cricketer Sachin Tendulkar wrote, "#RamadanKareem to everyone who’s fasting this month! May you have a holy and blessed Ramadan with your family and friends."







Other celebs such as Raveena Tandon, Emraan Hashmi and Mahira Khan also extended wishes and greetings on Ramadan. Emraan tweeted, "#RamadanMubarak to all. May all your prayers be answered."







Actor Aftab Shivdasani shared a picture with his wife, with the message, "Here's wishing everyone a very happy and peaceful Ramadan. Stay blessed. Ramadan Mubarak"




TV and movie actress Gauahar Khan wrote, "Ramzan Mubarak ! Ramadan Kareem ! Heartiest best wishes for a blessed month of fasting, feasting n blessings!! No matter what the language wishing only love n peace for All !!"

Actress Noha Fatehi also shared a picture of her, with the wish, "Ramadan Mubarak everyone! كل عام وأنتم بخير Praying for peace all over the world and for everyone's fasts and prayers to be accepted."










