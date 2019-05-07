Amitabh Bachchan, Sachin Tendulkar and Other Stars Wish a Happy and Peaceful Ramadan
Several Bollywood actors and cricketers wished fans peace and prosperity on the beginning of the month of Ramadan.
Bollywood celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi and Ali Fazal have wished Ramadan Mubarak to their fans and friends. While the megastar took to Twitter to wish, "Ramadan greetings... love peace and understanding", cricketer Sachin Tendulkar wrote, "#RamadanKareem to everyone who’s fasting this month! May you have a holy and blessed Ramadan with your family and friends."
T 3155 - Ramadan greetings .. love peace and understanding pic.twitter.com/Lj9HPbu943— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 6, 2019
#RamadanKareem to everyone who’s fasting this month! May you have a holy and blessed Ramadan with your family and friends. pic.twitter.com/MpFePcvYJF— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 6, 2019
Other celebs such as Raveena Tandon, Emraan Hashmi and Mahira Khan also extended wishes and greetings on Ramadan. Emraan tweeted, "#RamadanMubarak to all. May all your prayers be answered."
#RamadanMubarak to all. May all your prayers be answered. pic.twitter.com/54dB28uF0M— Emraan Hashmi (@emraanhashmi) May 6, 2019
Wishes and greetings for a peaceful holy month. Love and godbless pic.twitter.com/zqFVDdexlc— Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) May 6, 2019
Actor Aftab Shivdasani shared a picture with his wife, with the message, "Here's wishing everyone a very happy and peaceful Ramadan. Stay blessed. Ramadan Mubarak"
Here’s wishing everyone a very happy and peaceful Ramadan. Stay blessed ❤️#RamadanMubarak pic.twitter.com/yMPhMR8j1M— Aftab Shivdasani (@AftabShivdasani) May 6, 2019
TV and movie actress Gauahar Khan wrote, "Ramzan Mubarak ! Ramadan Kareem ! Heartiest best wishes for a blessed month of fasting, feasting n blessings!! No matter what the language wishing only love n peace for All !!"
Actress Noha Fatehi also shared a picture of her, with the wish, "Ramadan Mubarak everyone! كل عام وأنتم بخير Praying for peace all over the world and for everyone's fasts and prayers to be accepted."
Ramadan Mubarak everyone! ❣ كل عام وأنتم بخير— Nora Fatehi (@Norafatehi) May 6, 2019
Praying for peace all over the world and for everyones fasts and prayers to be accepted pic.twitter.com/jdx9c2weWZ
May this Ramadan be a month of blessings, a month full of forgiveness and guidances for you and your family pic.twitter.com/rF91LIHFfo— Urmila Matondkar (@OfficialUrmila) May 6, 2019
Ramzan mubaarak sabko..! pic.twitter.com/VVVxwEvYUg— Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) May 7, 2019
