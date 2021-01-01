Amitabh Bachchan Says 2020 was Odd So No Resolution for 2021

Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan has expressed that he has no resolve or resolution for the new year 2021.

"Seems odd to be writing this after an entire year of 2020.. it was an odd year .. 2020 .. and the next could be odd too .. but in the better sense than the previous .. and just the feel of 1.1.'21 .. has a certain ring about it .. a ring that provokes attention and perhaps tidings of the refreshed year," the actor blogged.

"No resolve or resolution .. what needs to be done is to be done .. and done with conviction and well .. routines shall not change , they are now guided by other external forces .. compassionate one hopes .. and in the throes of happiness and great care," he added.

The 78-year-old Bollywood star also wished "Peace love and harmony 2021" for his fans and followers on his verified Instagram account.

Big B has his kitty full this year with upcoming films like "Chehre", Nagraj Manjule's "Jhund", Ayan Mukerji's "Brahmastra", Ajay Devgn's "Mayday" and a yet untitled film co-starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.