Amitabh Bachchan Says Close-up Pic of Sun's Surface Resembles 'Chikki', Leaves Twitter in Splits

Science and technology can often amaze us. A few days ago, National Science Foundation released the close-up images of Sun’s surface, leaving netizens baffled. Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor took to Twitter to share the image.

She captioned it, “It’s amazing how much science and technology has helped us learn about objects that are light years away!”

It’s amazing how much science and technology has helped us learn about objects that are light years away!https://t.co/YYdk9FLT7G — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) February 3, 2020

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is known for his humour, has retweeted the picture. He found it similar to chikki- a sweet dish made with jaggery and groundnut. He caption it, “… looks like 'chikki' ka close up... Lonavala wali 'chikki' (sic).”

.. looks like 'chikki' ka close up .. Lonavala wali 'chikki' !!! https://t.co/FxYU0h4yA9 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 4, 2020

Here are a few reactions to Big B sharing the meme of Sun's surface on social media:

Hahahahaha yummy... — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) February 4, 2020

My mouth is watering ⁉️I wish Chikki could come along with Sun rays❗️❗️ — C GROOVY (@GROOVY2010) February 4, 2020

The close up pic of Sun’s surface was shared on January 29, after it was revealed in the first observations by a newly operational telescope in the US. The Daniel K Inouye Solar Telescope owned by the National Science Foundation has surprised many with the astonishing image of Sun’s surface. Daniel K Inouye Solar Telescope sits near the summit of Haleakala volcano in Maui, Hawaii.

