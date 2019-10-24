Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Maharashtra Assembly Elections

0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ YSRCP+ TDP+ INC+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats

Haryana Assembly Elections

0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ BJD+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Amitabh Bachchan Says He Lost 5 Kgs Since His Last Hospital Visit

Amitabh Bachchan has given an update about his health to his fans through his daily blog. He says that he has lost a lot of weight recently.

News18.com

Updated:October 24, 2019, 7:14 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Amitabh Bachchan Says He Lost 5 Kgs Since His Last Hospital Visit
File photo of actor Amitabh Bachchan. (Getty Images)

Amitabh Bachchan was recently hospitalised in Mumbai's Nanavati hospital for a routine check-up. However, a lot of rumours flew around speculating the nature of his sickness.

Big B took to his blog on Tumblr to ask for privacy and said that his illness is an extremely private matter. Now, the actor has taken to the same blog to give an update about his health. The actor has wrote that since his hospital visit, he has lost five kilogram.

"They tell me there is a loss of weight since the last few days. True. It's almost 5 kgs, which is just so fantastic for me," he wrote.

"A lightness in the step, a controlled and sparse diet and the hours of rest developed to the optimum. Many among the Ef (extended family) would be delighted with the news, that is if they genuine in their concern and care. But it is well known that that is a given and my regard and affection for them that advise, I do take them seriously," the actor added.

He also talked about resuming the shoot for Kaun Banega Crorepati. ".. and then in a short burst of excited cheer a rather rapid run onto the set of KBC .. the imagery being smudged, because .. ahem .. I was just too fast for the lens," the actor shared.

On the work front, the actor will next be seen in Shoojit Sircar' Gulabo Sitabo with Ayushmann Khurrana. He is also playing an important character in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which also has Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. He has also signed Sairat director Nagraj Manjule's film Jhund.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram