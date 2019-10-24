Maharashtra Assembly Elections
Amitabh Bachchan Says He Lost 5 Kgs Since His Last Hospital Visit
Amitabh Bachchan has given an update about his health to his fans through his daily blog. He says that he has lost a lot of weight recently.
File photo of actor Amitabh Bachchan. (Getty Images)
Amitabh Bachchan was recently hospitalised in Mumbai's Nanavati hospital for a routine check-up. However, a lot of rumours flew around speculating the nature of his sickness.
Big B took to his blog on Tumblr to ask for privacy and said that his illness is an extremely private matter. Now, the actor has taken to the same blog to give an update about his health. The actor has wrote that since his hospital visit, he has lost five kilogram.
"They tell me there is a loss of weight since the last few days. True. It's almost 5 kgs, which is just so fantastic for me," he wrote.
"A lightness in the step, a controlled and sparse diet and the hours of rest developed to the optimum. Many among the Ef (extended family) would be delighted with the news, that is if they genuine in their concern and care. But it is well known that that is a given and my regard and affection for them that advise, I do take them seriously," the actor added.
He also talked about resuming the shoot for Kaun Banega Crorepati. ".. and then in a short burst of excited cheer a rather rapid run onto the set of KBC .. the imagery being smudged, because .. ahem .. I was just too fast for the lens," the actor shared.
On the work front, the actor will next be seen in Shoojit Sircar' Gulabo Sitabo with Ayushmann Khurrana. He is also playing an important character in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which also has Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. He has also signed Sairat director Nagraj Manjule's film Jhund.
