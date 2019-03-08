English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Amitabh Bachchan Says He Made a Huge Mistake by Posting Photo in Swimwear on Twitter
Amitabh Bachchan says he regrets posting a throwback picture of himself on a beach in Mauritius.
Image credits: Sony | @SahilRiz / Twitter
Amitabh Bachchan, who often treats his fans to snapshots of some of his treasured memories by sharing photographs on social media, feels it was a "huge mistake" on his part to share one in which he was wearing swimming trunks.
A month ago, Big B posted the photo of himself on Instagram. He was seen in swimming trunks and sporting sunglasses.
"... the beachcomber in Mauritius... my first visit in a delegation. What a moment, unforgettable! Moments later after this picture, went into the sea and got stung by that fish that stings .. don't know the name.. guess it didn't approve my outfit, " he wrote on Twitter along with the image.
Recently, during the promotions of his film Badla, which released today, he was asked to comment on the photograph. Big B said, "I made a huge mistake by uploading this photo. When I had gone to Mauritius for the first time, I went for swimming and there was a person who took a photo with me."
"Recently, he sent me this photo to introduce himself to me. So I uploaded it by showing only myself and not him because I didn't want him to get any limelight. Photo daalne ke baad mujhe badi gaali padi, " quipped the actor.
T 3076 - ..... the beachcomber in Mauritius .. my first visit .. in a delegation .. what a moment .. unforgettable !! ... moments later after this picture went into the sea and got stung by that fish that stings .. don't know the name.. guess it didn't approve my outfit .. !! pic.twitter.com/KmkyMhoHw0— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 31, 2019
