Amitabh Bachchan Says His Body is Sending Him the Message to Retire

Actor Amitabh Bachchan might have entertained the nation for fifty years now, but the actor recently revealed that his body is asking him to retire. Taking to his Tumblr blog, the actor said that his body is sending him messages to retire.

The actor is currently in Manali, where he is shooting for a schedule of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. “Tranquil .. essence of the freshness .. the winter feel, the purity hopefully of the air .. and a rest after 5am to now .. there is great humility and joy of felicitations en route .. the simplicity of the smaller town reigns supreme .. as does the generous hospitality .. we can never match their honesty and simplicity,” he wrote praising the town.

Talking about his health, he said, “another new environ and another readjustment to room and its accoutrements”, the actor added, “I must retire .. the head is thinking something else and the fingers another .. its a message.”

The actor recently performed at the Gateway of India on November 26th to honour the martyrs of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. He also waited till midnight to remember his father poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan on his 112th birth anniversary.

“At the stroke of the midnight hour, the bells shall ring in the birth of Babuji .. 27th November 1907 .. and an avalanche of nostalgia and memory shall flood the gates .. The memories travel with me each day .. they reside by my side , by my reach, by ever within the read of some immediacy .. that is him , Babuji .. and all that was his and his mind was there for me .. and is for the rest .. each moment a craft to be learned to be in awe of and more so now when his absence be real .. and unadjustable,” he wrote.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.