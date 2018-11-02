English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Amitabh Bachchan Served Legal Notice by Delhi Bar Council for Donning Lawyer’s Attire in Ad
The notice said the respondents had failed to take due precautions before using the attire and were liable for legal action for telecasting the advertisement without any authority.
(Courtesy: Yogen Shah)
Loading...
New Delhi: The Bar Council of Delhi served a legal notice to actor Amitabh Bachchan, Everest Masala, YouTube, and a media house for using a lawyer’s attire in an advertisement saying it "undermined the dignity of the legal profession".
BCD chairman K C Mittal told PTI that the lawyers' body has issued the warning letter asking the actor, Everest, YouTube and the media house to give an undertaking that the lawyers' attire shall not be used in any advertisement in the future.
The notice said the respondents had failed to take due precautions before using the attire and were liable for legal action for telecasting the advertisement without any authority.
“You are required to immediately stop all such advertisements and also give an undertaking to the Bar Council of Delhi, Bar Council of India and other states’ Bar Councils that the lawyers’ attire shall not be used in any advertisement in future,” the notice further read.
In the said advertisement, Bachchan is sitting in the dress when two other actors offer him Pav Bhaji. After tasting the dish, Bachchan appreciates its flavour and preparation.
The Bar Council, in its notice, also instructed the respondents to furnish an undertaking in 10 days, failing which further action would be initiated.
The actor was caught in a similar situation a few months ago when a jewellery advertisement featuring him and his daughter Shweta Bachchan was pulled off air after it received flak from bank employees for purportedly showing them in a bad light.
BCD chairman K C Mittal told PTI that the lawyers' body has issued the warning letter asking the actor, Everest, YouTube and the media house to give an undertaking that the lawyers' attire shall not be used in any advertisement in the future.
The notice said the respondents had failed to take due precautions before using the attire and were liable for legal action for telecasting the advertisement without any authority.
“You are required to immediately stop all such advertisements and also give an undertaking to the Bar Council of Delhi, Bar Council of India and other states’ Bar Councils that the lawyers’ attire shall not be used in any advertisement in future,” the notice further read.
In the said advertisement, Bachchan is sitting in the dress when two other actors offer him Pav Bhaji. After tasting the dish, Bachchan appreciates its flavour and preparation.
The Bar Council, in its notice, also instructed the respondents to furnish an undertaking in 10 days, failing which further action would be initiated.
The actor was caught in a similar situation a few months ago when a jewellery advertisement featuring him and his daughter Shweta Bachchan was pulled off air after it received flak from bank employees for purportedly showing them in a bad light.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Here’s Why Drashti Dhami Quit TV Show Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka
- 10 Weird, Bizarre and Not So Stylish Hollywood Celeb Outfits That Will Make Your Eyes Pop
- Zero Trailer: Shah Rukh Khan Aims for the Moon, Anushka Wants Revenge
- Last Maharaja of Kashmir Hari Singh's Rare Vintage Sports Car to Fetch Around 3.5 Crore at Auction
- World’s First Foldable Smartphone, FlexiPai Launched: Watch Video
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...