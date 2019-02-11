English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Badla: Shah Rukh Khan Warns Amitabh Bachchan of Revenge, Instead Gets This
The first look of Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan in Badla, directed by Sujoy Ghosh, released today. The revenge thriller's trailer will be out tomorrow.
Image: Twitter
After delivering a hard-hitting social commentary via Pink, Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan are looking ready to take on some more evil powers. The first look of their next film Badla has just released on social media, with two posters showing Taapsee and Amitabh gazing intensely beside the tagline: Maaf Kar Dena Har Baar Sahi Nahi Hota.
The trailer of the film will release tomorrow, but the first looks have already spawned congratulatory messages and tweets from members of the film fraternity, including an exchange of tweets between Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan.
Badla is being co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment along with Azure Entertainment. After the twitter exchange with Amitabh Bachchan, SRK indulged in some more wordplay in another tweet.
Badla is an official Hindi remake of the Spanish film, The Invisible Guest, and is touted as a revenge thriller that was shot in several locations including Mumbai and Scotland.
It marks the big screen return of director Sujoy Ghosh after Kahaani 2 and will release on March 8.
This is the second collaboration between Taapsee and Amitabh Bachchan after the 2016 courtroom drama Pink, which is being remade by Boney Kapoor in the south with Vidya Balan and Tamil superstar Ajith.
Bachchan will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s sci-fi movie Brahmastra co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Akkineni Nagarjuna that is slated to release around Christmas this year. On the other hand, Taapsee recently wrapped up her upcoming film Mission Mangal, which also stars Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha and Nithya Menen.
