Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan Among Bollywood Stars at Wedding Reception of Raj Thackeray's Son
Bollywood stars including Amitabh Bachchan, the three Khans, Sachin Tendulkar and many politicians turned up for yet another high-profile wedding in Mumbai.
Several high profile Bollywood celebrities and politicians turned up for the wedding reception Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray, who married his childhood friend and fashion designer Mitali Borude in a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony in Mumbai on Sunday.
The wedding reception was held on Sunday evening at a five-star hotel in Mumbai's Lower Parel. Among the early guests who were seen arriving were Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan and Jeetendra.
Others from the industry present at the reception were actors Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Urmila Matondkar.
The couple wore traditional Maharashtrian attire for the wedding ceremony on Sunday morning which was followed by a grand reception in the evening for which Amit chose a tuxedo, while Mitali wore a red and pink lehenga.
Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar with wife Anjali, singer Asha Bhosle, actor Riteish Deshmukh and brother Amit Deshmukh, Mukesh and Nita Ambani, industrialist Ratan Tata and some big names from the Marathi film industry, including actor couple Sachin and Supriya Pilgaokar, also attended the wedding ceremony.
Attendees from the political spectrum included former union home minister Sushilkumar Shinde, his daughter Praniti Shinde, former deputy chief minister Chhagan Bhujbal, former Advocate-General Srihari Amey, Sonali Kulkarni, BJP city chief Ashish Shelar, Kiran V Shantaram.
Raj Thackeray and his wife Sharmila were seen welcoming members of the Thackeray family - his cousin and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, wife Rashmi and their son Aditya, another cousin Jaidev Thackeray and his family.
