Watch: Amitabh Bachchan Announces Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 with Short Film

Everyone is waiting for the season 13 of Amitabh Bachchan’s hit show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). As much as people love watching the show, they love watching Big B hosting it too. Recently Amitabh Bachchan shared first part of the short film ‘Sammaan’, a KBC promo, on his Instagram account and now he has shared the second part of it.

The video was shared yesterday. The caption of the post said, “Wait is over”. It also mentioned that after the love that the first part received, the second part of the short film has arrived.

In the caption one of the hashtags asked the audience to stay tuned for the third part. The short film has been directed by Nitesh Tiwari, who has been associated with promo shoots of KBC, and it has been divided in three parts. Two out of the three have already been released. Hopefully the third part will be out soon.

Amitabh Bachchan posted the first part on July 19. In the first video some villagers were seen discussing about constructing a building for school. They need money for it but are unable to arrange anything. One day they hear Big B’s voice on TV talking about the beginning of KBC 13. This gives them a hope to get some money for the school.

The story moves forward in the second part. The people of the village are helping a man in getting ready to participate in KBC. In order to check the man’s preparation, different people are asking him various questions, but he is unable to fulfill their expectations. Commenting on his name people say that how will he have knowledge when his name itself it ‘Dabba’ (which means a box). The man’s son is watching all of this. He tells him that this is the right time for him to prove his worth.

The first season of KBC came in the year 2000, there have been 12 seasons till now and each one has been equally interesting.

