Amitabh Bachchan Shares a Motivational Post, Says 'No Work Without Work'

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has been unwell lately. He has shared his pictures, bedridden in the hospital. In fact, the doctors have suggested him to 'slow down' on work due to health issues. Today, Big B took to Twitter to share pictures of him 'at work' and gave it an inspiring caption too.

He shared a series of pictures from the sets of his quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati. The caption read, "There is no work without work ...," hinting at the restlessness due to not being able to work.

T 3547 - There is no work without work ... pic.twitter.com/XCJXax23Rj — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 13, 2019

The actor had recently shared a picture of him saying that he has been advised to take bed rest since his body is giving him signals to slow down. Because of bad health, Big B had to cancel scheduled to inaugurate the 25th Kolkata International Film Festival. He expressed his disappointment on missing the same since he had been a guest for the past six years.

T 3544 - ... the Fowler , the socks and the Premier League .. all day long .. in recouped state attempt .. 🌺 pic.twitter.com/uruPhDcLkT — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 9, 2019

Despite that, the actor has a bunch of projects in his plate. His next will be Ayan Mukherjee's directorial Brahmastra, co starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Big B also has Gulabo Sitabo with Ayushmann Khurrana lined up next.

He will also be seen Marathi director Nagraj Manjule’s upcoming Hindi film, ‘Jhund’, post which the actor has said that he will be taking a break.

