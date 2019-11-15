Amitabh Bachchan Shares Abhishek's Adorable Handwritten Letter, Latter Responds

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is the one who often shares throwback pictures and posts about his family and moments of his kids Abhishek and Shweta. Today, he posted a hand written letter by young Abhishek when Big B was once on a long outdoor shoot.

Posting the picture of it in his Twitter, he wrote, “Abhishek in his glory .. a letter to me when I was away on a long outdoor schedule..” He added it with a Hindi proverb, “Pooth sapooth toh kyun dhan sanchaye, pooth kapooth toh kyun dhan sanchaye”, which translated to, If your son is a man of character, why does one need to save money for him as he is competent enough to earn more, if your son is lacking in character, then also, why should one save as he will use it in wrong ways.

T 3549 - Abhishek in his glory .. a letter to me when I was away on a long outdoor schedule .. पूत सपूत तो क्यूँ धन संचय ; पूत कपूत तो क्यूँ धन संचय pic.twitter.com/Tatw1VU1oj — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 14, 2019

Addressing the letter to ‘Darling Papa’, Abhishek inquires about his health and tells that he is missing him. Abhishek also writes how Big B should ‘not worry’ as ‘God is hearing’ his prayers. Junior Bachchan, in all innocence, confesses of being ‘naughty sometimes’, but being the man of the house at the same time as he is looking after ‘mama and Shweta didi and the house’.

Bollywood actresses Ilena D'Cruz, Juhi Chawla and Big B's followers were all hearts at the adorable piece.

An embarrassed Abhishek retweeted the same picture and wrote, "Evidently before I took a creative letter writing course." He added a face-palm emoji to the tweet.

Senior Bachchan has been keeping unwell lately. While his posts and blogs suggest that he needs to slow down and take bed rest, the veteran actor recently wrote about pulling off an 18-hour-shift for KBC due to work backlog. He will also be seen in Ayan Mukherjee's Brahmastra and Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo in 2020.

Last seen in Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyaan, Abhishek is currently working on Anurag Basu’s untitled next.

