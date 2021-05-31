Amitabh Bachchan Shares Collage on Crossing 5 Decades in Bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan has won millions of hearts with his acting over a period of five decades. He also keeps sharing various pictures and videos from his life and career with his fans. On Sunday, he took to Instagram to post a collage of his roles from different movies as he completed 52 years in the Hindi film industry. The poster had photographs of some of his best characters played every year since he made his debut in 1969.

The compilation has Big B’s looks from 56 movies starting from Saat Hindustani with which he started his career. Some other looks are from Deewar, Zanjeer, Abhimaan, Coolie, Khuda Gawah, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Sooryavansham, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Mohabbatein, Baghban, Paa, Sarkar and Gulabo Sitabo, among several others. He also left a thought provoking caption for himself in which he expressed astonishment at how so many years passed by. He also thanked the maker of the collage.

The upload has been liked by more than 4 lakh people so far and celebrities like Mouni Roy, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Shamita Shetty have congratulated the superstar on his journey. His fans also dropped wishes for him in the comments section.

The Shahenshah has given many super hit films but he first achieved stardom with his super hit film Zanjeer in 1973. It laid his foundation of the angry young man’s persona.

Currently, Amitabh is awaiting the release of his thriller drama, Chehre, in which he will be seen alongside Emraan Hashmi. The film also stars Riya Chakraborty, Annu Kapoor and Krystle D’Souza. Last month, the 78-year-old was roped in the Hindi remake of The Intern in which he will star opposite Deepika Padukone. He is likely to next to feature in Goodbye with South actress Rashmika Mandanna and play a part in Ajay Devgn’s Mayday in the future.

