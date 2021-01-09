Amitabh Bachchan Shares Emotional Story Behind This Throwback Pic with Father

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has touched a new milestone. The 78-year-old actor now has 45 million followers on Twitter.

Celebrating the achievement, Amitabh re-shared a pic that was initially posted by her fan or ‘extended family’ (EF) Jasmin Jani. In the black-and-white picture, Amitabh can be seen touching the feet of his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan and taking his blessings.

The text on the picture says, “45 million started with the blessings from Pujya Maa and Pujya Babuji.”

Jasmin had posted the picture 10 hours ago after Amitabh Bachchan gained 45 million followers.

Sharing the same picture on his Twitter handle, Amitabh told his followers about the significance of this picture. He said that it was taken after he came back home from the hospital after his accident on the sets of his film Coolie. An emotional Amitabh added that he saw his father breaking down for the first time.

The caption also said that the little boy in the picture is Abhishek who can be seen checking on his father.

T 3777 - The caption informs of 45 million on Twitter .. thank you Jasmine, but the picture says a lot more ..Its the moment I came home surviving death after the 'Coolie' accident ..Its the first time ever I saw my Father breaking down !A concerned little Abhishek looks on ! pic.twitter.com/vFC98UQCDE — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 9, 2021

Amitabh was injured on the sets of his film Coolie in 1982 while shooting a fight sequence with co-actor Puneet Issar.

The star was severely injured, underwent multiple surgeries, and almost came back from the dead. In fact, the accident is also a reason why Amitabh suffers from liver cirrhosis. He required blood during the surgeries and one of the donors was infected with Hepatitis B. After getting infected blood, Amitabh’s liver suffered damage.

Understandably, Amitabh’s father broke down after seeing him as it was a miracle that the star recovered from the accident.

Many fans of the superstar started commenting on the tweet. They congratulated the legendary actor on getting 45 million Twitter followers.

An admirer of Amitabh said that the only time he failed in exams was when the superstar was injured. Jasmine Jani, who had initially shared the picture agreed with Amitabh that the photo has an emotional attachment. She even admitted that she has not watched Coolie as she does not have the heart to watch it.