Amitabh Bachchan Shares Fan Art Featuring Him and Abhishek; Encourages Artist

Amitabh Bachchan’s posts are a constant on social media, especially Twitter. These days the Shahenshah of Bollywood is promoting Abhishek Bachchan’s recently released film Dasvi.

The senior Bachchan also often shares fan art sent to him by his lovers and well-wishers. On Tuesday, Amitabh shared one such artwork on Instagram. The artwork featured a caricature of Amitabh alongside his son, Abhisekh Bachchan.

Amitabh’s caricature was dressed in a red blazer and could be seen smiling ear to ear, while Abhishek had his mouth wide open as if shouting something. “Ready to devour !! and let me tell you, you already have,” Amitabh wrote in the caption of the post.

Amitabh shared this fanart after a fan page of Amitabh criticised the artwork. Responding to this, Amitabh wrote on Twitter, “Mujhe achcha lagta hai .. ab bolo hai koi jawaab ?? ( I like this… do you have an answer now) art is art and I love the way it is being done .. Please do some more @ef_ankita .. do not pay attention to others.

mujhe achcha lagta hai .. ab bolo hai koi jawaab ?? art is art and I love the way it is being done .. please do some more @ef_ankita .. do not pay attention to others .. https://t.co/WEUE6uzj1k — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 18, 2022

However, later the fan page that had criticised the artwork deleted its tweet.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan’s Dasvi has been received well by both critics and the audience.

The film premiered on Netflix and JioCinema on 7 April 2022.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan has a series of films lined up for release. Ajay Devgn’s directorial Runway 34 will feature Amitabh Bacchan.

The film is scheduled to release on 29 April. Boman Irani, Rakul Preet Singh, Angira Dhar, and Aakanksha Singh will also be seen in the film alongside Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan.

Amitabh is also a part of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Brahmāstra. The film is slated to hit theatres on 9 September 2022.

Goodbye, directed by Vikash Bahl, will feature Amitabh Bachchan alongside Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role.

