Amitabh Bachchan Shares Fan Art Made by Differently-Abled Fan on Instagram

It is no secret that veteran actor of the Indian cinema, Amitabh Bachchan has a massive fan-following. In his latest Instagram post, the 78-year-old actor shared a special fan-art. The actor received his portrait made by Aayush, a differently-abled fan. Aayush used his feet, as he laid on the floor, to paint the impeccable portrait of Big B.

The painting created by the fan depicted the usual Sunday atmosphere outside Bachchan’s Mumbai residence, Jalsa. Before the pandemic, fans of the actor used to gather outside Jalsa to catch a glimpse of him. Bachchan used to come out of his house and greet the large gathering and express gratitude. This was the subject of Aayush’s painting that was shared by Bachchan on his Instagram handle on Sunday.

The actor complimented Aayush as he wrote in the caption, “Aayush, differently abled, paints with his feet, misses the Sunday well wishers at Jalsa gate and reminisces the visual he had witnessed. The miracles of the Almighty, he taketh, but he giveth too.”

The Instagram post shared by the actor has been double-tapped by over 4,37,456 users since it was shared on the social media platform. Many users shared their reactions to Aayush’s talent. As one user described it as “superb” while another called it “beautiful.” One of the followers of the actor commented, “Awesome gift from the almighty God.”

In an earlier post, Bachchan had expressed his longing to meet his fans as they used to every Sunday. The edited picture shared by the actor portrayed him embracing the crowds of fans who used to throng outside his residence. The words on the picture read, “Missing Sunday Darshan.” Captioning the post, Bachchan had mentioned, “thank you well wishers. Yes, when will those Sunday well wishers at Jalsa return.”

Bachchan is currently playing host on the 13th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati.

