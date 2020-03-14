English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
1-MIN READ

Amitabh Bachchan Shares Glimpses of His Holi Celebrations as He Goes 'Gujiya-Gorging'

Actor Amitabh Bachchan took to his official blog on Tumblr to share the highlights of the Holi pooja recemony that was held in their residence Jalsa and Prateeksha.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: March 14, 2020, 11:14 AM IST
It seems Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan had a great time on Holi, spending quality time with family and gorging on a whole lot of sweets -- especially gujiyas!

Big B took to his blog to share a few pictures from Holi celebration at home. In one of the images, we can see the actor munching on gujiya.

"...have a gujiya," he captioned the image.

Amitabh Bachchan

In other images, he is seen standing next to his wife Jaya Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya, and enjoying Holika dahan.

In the post, Amitabh Bachchan also revealed the reason behind his children Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan's absence from the celebration.

"Abhishek is shooting for ‘Bob Biswas' in Kolkata. Shweta is on her way back. She was travelling," he added.

Amitabh Bachchan

On the film front, Big B will be next seen in Gulabo Sitabo and Chehre.

