Amitabh Bachchan Shares Grand KBC 12 Set Pics from Shoot

The shooting of the episodes of the 12th season of Indian quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati has finally commenced. The show host Amitabh Bachchan celebrated 20 years of KBC by sharing glimpses of himself on the sets from the first day of the shoot. Senior Bachchan, in the pictures, looks delighted and spirited as he greets participants amid cheering claps. Big B is seen sitting on the famous hot seat while interacting with a contestant.

The 77-year-old captioned the stills as, "20 saal, 12wa parva, KBC: Kaun Banega Crorepati, aarambh (sic)!"

T 3652 - 20 साल ; १२ वाँ पर्व ; KBC : कौन बनेगा करोड़पति , आरम्भ ! pic.twitter.com/0UQXc7ewS5 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 7, 2020

The first look of the sets of the twelfth season of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) was unveiled a few days ago. The showrunners gave a peek into the freshly constructed set for the new and upcoming season.

The wait is finally over! Here’s the first look of the newly constructed KBC set. Shoot starts from 7th September ! #KBC12 #KBC @SrBachchan @SPNStudioNEXT pic.twitter.com/x5LnKZ0rtL — sonytv (@SonyTV) September 3, 2020

Bachchan, who has been a part of KBC since 2000, shared a promo of the show on his social media handle a couple of days ago. The video showed Big B talking to a contestant.

"It’s coming back .. KBC .. because every ’setback’ needs to be answered with a ‘comeback’ !!@sonytvofficial Jo bhi ho, setback ka jawaab #ComeBack se do. #KBC12 shuru ho raha hai jald hi sirf Sony TV par. #KBC @amitabhbachchan @spnstudionext (sic)," he wrote while sharing the teaser video on Instagram.

Bachchan, who recovered from COVID-19 last month, gave behind-the-scenes glimpse of the new normal. He tweeted, “T 3639 - The work routine beginneth .. as does the prep for KBC 12 .. safety , care and precautions all in place .. the World has become a different place ..(sic).”

T 3639 - The work routine beginneth .. as does the prep for KBC 12 .. safety , care and precautions all in place .. the World has become a different place .. विश्व एक साथ बदल गया है ! pic.twitter.com/lMkLYcVNsc — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 26, 2020

The show this year will be held sans audience owing to the pandemic and in view of the safety of those on sets. Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 12 is expected to debut on Sony TV soon