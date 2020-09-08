MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
2-MIN READ

Amitabh Bachchan Shares Grand KBC 12 Set Pics from Shoot

Amitabh Bachchan on 'KBC 12'

Amitabh Bachchan on 'KBC 12'

Amitabh Bachchan-hosted 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 12' will be going on air soon. Take a look at set pictures shared by the Bollywood megastar.

The shooting of the episodes of the 12th season of Indian quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati has finally commenced. The show host Amitabh Bachchan celebrated 20 years of KBC by sharing glimpses of himself on the sets from the first day of the shoot. Senior Bachchan, in the pictures, looks delighted and spirited as he greets participants amid cheering claps. Big B is seen sitting on the famous hot seat while interacting with a contestant.

The 77-year-old captioned the stills as, "20 saal, 12wa parva, KBC: Kaun Banega Crorepati, aarambh (sic)!"

The first look of the sets of the twelfth season of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) was unveiled a few days ago. The showrunners gave a peek into the freshly constructed set for the new and upcoming season.

Bachchan, who has been a part of KBC since 2000, shared a promo of the show on his social media handle a couple of days ago. The video showed Big B talking to a contestant.

"It’s coming back .. KBC .. because every ’setback’ needs to be answered with a ‘comeback’ !!@sonytvofficial Jo bhi ho, setback ka jawaab #ComeBack se do. #KBC12 shuru ho raha hai jald hi sirf Sony TV par. #KBC @amitabhbachchan @spnstudionext (sic)," he wrote while sharing the teaser video on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

Its coming back .. KBC .. because every ’setback’ needs to be answered with a ‘comeback’ !! @sonytvofficial Jo bhi ho, setback ka jawaab #ComeBack se do. #KBC12 shuru ho raha hai jald hi sirf Sony TV par. #KBC @amitabhbachchan @spnstudionext

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on

Bachchan, who recovered from COVID-19 last month, gave behind-the-scenes glimpse of the new normal. He tweeted, “T 3639 - The work routine beginneth .. as does the prep for KBC 12 .. safety , care and precautions all in place .. the World has become a different place ..(sic).”

The show this year will be held sans audience owing to the pandemic and in view of the safety of those on sets. Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 12 is expected to debut on Sony TV soon

Next Story
Loading