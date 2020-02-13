Amitabh Bachchan Shares Heartfelt Note for Co-star Pran on His 100th Birth Anniversary

Late actor Pran was popularly known for his villainous role in Bollywood movies. While he passed away in 2013, Pran left behind numerous memories for his colleagues, friends and family. The late actor’s 100th birth anniversary was celebrated on Wednesday, February 12. Bollywood remembered Pran and paid tribute to him by recalling his movies and unforgettable memories.

His Zanzeer co-star and Bollywood’s shehenshah Amitabh Bachchan too paid respects to the actor. The veteran actor shared a glimpse of his note on Twitter, writing, “On his 100th Birth Anniversary... Pran Saheb an ode to him ...” He also shared images with the late actor.

T 3440 - Pran saheb and ode .. on his 100th Birth Anniversary .. se tweet T 3440 .. pic.twitter.com/gh8H26DcJu — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 13, 2020

T 3440 - On his 100th Birth Anniversary .. Pran Saheb an ode to him ... The sophisticated elegance of (cont) https://t.co/DmmzGgvkhf — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 13, 2020

In his detailed note, Amitabh wrote, “The sophisticated elegance of dignified presence. A demeanour of a quiet un pronounced, unmistakable marked discipline. The tenderness of a considerate colleague. Soft spoken, reserved, Urdu verse literate, and all other justifiable similar sentiments, for the gentleman called Pran.”

He also talked about Bollywood’s greatest villain, writing, “And none of the above could ever be related to the kind of roles he mostly played on screen – the negative villain! Such was the caliber of his acting prowess! This is a distinction beyond par!”

Both the actors have starred together in a number of movies including Toofan, Don, Andha Kanoon, Dostana and a lot others.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.