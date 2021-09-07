Amitabh Bachchan Shares How Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Helps Aaradhya With Online Classes

On the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, Amitabh Bachchan talked about the challenges of online classes and how his granddaughter Aaradhya is adjusting to this new setting. Kalpana Singh, a school principal was the latest contestant on the hot seat of the show and she inquired him about these challenges. Big B shared that Aaradhya’s parents, actors Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan helps her with the online classes.

“Humare ghar mein bhi bachchi hai jo online shiksha prapt kar rahi hai. Din bhar lage rehte hai aur mata-pita dono wahaan sahyogi ban ke rehte hai, kaise computer chalaya jaaye, kya PPT karna hai, saara kuch sandesh dete rehte hai (Even I have a little one at home attending online classes. She is busy all day and even her parents help her out with how to use a computer and with the PowerPoint presentations etc).”

He added that sometimes, he has seen her in the middle of a yoga class, doing yoga in front of the computer screen. The megastar also revealed that he has accompanied his granddaughter for a few of her classes and the environment is great.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 features celebrity guests every Friday and this week, actress Deepika Padukone and filmmaker Farah Khan will grace the show.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here