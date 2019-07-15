Amitabh Bachchan Shares How Continuous Use of Prosthetics Gets Tiring for Actors

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan does not mind using prosthetics for a role, but says using it for long gets tiring.

"As the days pass by, the comfort in the portrayal gets to be in an ease that shall be so needed in the final rendition... but yes the prosthetics take their pound of flesh, and to underestimate its after-effects would be a fallacy," Big B wrote on his blog.

"In the land of the large movie making industry in the West, there are rules that using prosthetics by law cannot be kept on for more than three days... a break for the face for a day or two before going at it again... But here, it is non-stop one month... was the same with Paa.. no complaints... it's just that the bearing shall become tough as the days go by," he said.

It seems Bachchan was talking about shooting Gulabo Sitabo, in which he is sporting a grumpy old man's look. In his first look from the film shared recently, the 76-year-old actor is seen sporting a long beard, spectacles, a head scarf and a prosthetic nose, making him almost unrecognisable.

Amitabh Bachchan's quirky first look from his forthcoming film Gulabo Sitabo. (Image: Twitter/Taran Adarsh)

"It is but strange that the moment you begin to touch the skin of the role assigned to you in film, it gets to be the end of the schedule...not that this one is getting to the end...no not yet...but you get the feel all the same.

"That hesitation in the rendering of the character...those moments which pass by and when thought about hours and days later, as I do now, you feel that justice to the role at that moment could have been better done...it shall be shared with the director but, one wonders if they would give it another try...there shall be insistence of course," he wrote.

Gulabo Sitabo, which also stars Ayushmann Khurrana, is set for release on April 24, 2020. The film, being directed by Shoojit Sircar, is written by Juhi Chaturvedi of the Piku fame.

Gulabo Sitabo—a legendary pair of puppet sisters—have been part of Uttar Pradesh's popular folklore. The film, apparently, is a take off on these two characters and is believed to be a comedy.

