Amitabh Bachchan Shares 'KBC 12' Set Pics with Contestant on Hot Seat

Amitabh Bachchan is all set to return to your TV sets with a new edition of popular reality quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati. Season 12 will be going on air soon and Big B recently shared some grand set pics on his social media handle with one of the participating contestants.

Big B wrote a heartfelt message for KBC and its audience as he shared latest snaps from the time he shot for one of the episodes this season. A major change may be seen as there is no live audience during the shoot. This has been done to keep coronavirus spread in check as most shows are going audience free for sometime.

Check out pics from KBC 12 shoot here.

T 3660 -जी हाँ हुज़ूर मैं काम करता हूँ,मैं तरह तरह के काम करता हूँ , ये kbc की लत लगी है, लोगों को संतुष्ट करूँ बस यही अपेक्षा Sony कोशुरुआत हुई है, अभी तो दिन कुछ बाक़ी हैं स्नेह आदर प्यार मिले, तो हम आभारी हैं ~ ab( BPMishr se prabhavit) pic.twitter.com/r3C8ZlYTKS — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 15, 2020

Earlier, Big B had given a glimpse of how filming was taking place amid the new normal as he was surrounded by a crew in PPE kits before the shot was called by the director.

"This year is of course very different and challenging for all of us is every aspect. But it has been a year of learning and exploring avenues that probably weren't thought of, paving the path for something meaningful, leading us to the insight that there is a spark somewhere in each one of us that keeps us going, notwithstanding the obstacles, however big or small. The idea of this campaign is to reignite the spark and inspire people to move ahead in life," Nitesh Tiwari, who directed the campaign for KBC 12, said.

Kaun Banega Crorepati started 20 years ago, and the forthcoming season 12 will air on Sony Entertainment Television.