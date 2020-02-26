Amitabh Bachchan Shares New Pics from Brahmastra Sets with Ranbir Kapoor

Heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor and megastar Amitabh Bachchan are coming together for Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra trilogy, whose first part is all set to hit the screens on December 4. Although the film has suffered delay over its release, the anticipation surrounding the project refuses to die down. Recently, Amitabh posted several pictures from Brahmastra sets and praised co-star Ranbir saying that he has enormous talent as he even called him one of his favourites.

The new pics posted by Big B from Brahmastra sets show him and Ranbir gearing up to possibly shoot their segments in the film together. The two actors can be seen walking around in one of the stills while they seemingly have a conversation, and in another one they are seated on the sets, possibly waiting for their shot to roll. Seeing Big B and Ranbir together will make you want to see Brahmastra hit screens sooner than it is supposed to.

Sharing the BTS pics with Ranbir from Brahmastra sets, Big B wrote on social media, "At work with one of my favourites, RANBIR... I need 4 to keep up with his enormous talent (sic)."

Brahmastra is a reportedly a fantasy trilogy in which Ranbir will be seen playing Shiva while Alia Bhatt will be seen playing a character called Isha. This will be the first time Alia, Ranbir and Big B will be seen sharing screen space together. Brahmastra also stars Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles.

