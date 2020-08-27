Amitabh Bachchan Shares New Pics from the Set of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 12

Amitabh Bachchan, who recovered from Covid-19 recently, is back on the set of popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati season 12. The KBC 12 shoot is underway, following strict safety protocols.

The megastar on Thursday shared a series of pictures from the set of the game show. He wrote, "The work routine begins... as does the prep for KBC 12... Safety, care and precautions all in place... the World has become a different place..."

T 3639 - The work routine beginneth .. as does the prep for KBC 12 .. safety , care and precautions all in place .. the World has become a different place .. विश्व एक साथ बदल गया है ! pic.twitter.com/lMkLYcVNsc — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 26, 2020

Earlier, the actor gave a glimpse of the new normal on the KBC 12 sets where every crew member was sporting PPE kits and maintained social distance.

In a blog post, Bachchan shared how the novel coronavirus reduced the unit to a few members wearing PPE kits. Bachchan wrote, “its a sea of limited BLUE on set .. quiet .. conscious .. each delegated work routine .. precautions, systems, distanced masks, sanitised and the apprehensions of not just what shall happen to the show .. but what shall the World look like after this dread Vid19 ..” (sic)

Big B is surely leaving the newer generation of actors inspired, even as Bhumi Pednekar commented on his Instagram post: "Sir you are the ultimate example of passion and love for work. So inspired."