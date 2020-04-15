Amitabh Bachchan Shares Pic from First Photo Shoot for Film Magazine

Amitabh Bachchan has treated fans with a throwback picture from 1969, which marked his entry into the Hindi film industry. Big B shared a pic from his first photo shoot for Star & Style magazine. Big B jokingly said that there was 'no star or style' in the project.

In the magazine cover picture, Big B is seen dressed in a green coloured, full sleeves T-shirt as he leans on a structure for support and the shot.

In the caption, Big B wrote, "My very first photo shoot for a film magazine after joining the Industry in 1969 .. it was for the ‘Star & Style’ the only other prominent film mag., along with Filmfare at the time.. I was pushed and goaded into - a most reticent reluctant and very self conscious shy me - by the most famed and feared journalist of the times - Devayani Chaubal .. obviously there was no ‘star’ or ‘style’ in the project .. but Devyani thought so .. a strong minded lady, ever dressed in a shining white sari .. always (sic)."

On the movies front, Big B was last seen Badla and will next feature in films like Gulabo Sitabo, Jhund, Chehre and Brahmastra.

