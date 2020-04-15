MOVIES

Amitabh Bachchan Shares Pic from First Photo Shoot for Film Magazine

Amitabh Bachchan recalled the time in 1969 when he stepped into the Hindi film industry and was very self conscious and shy.

  • Last Updated: April 15, 2020, 8:33 AM IST
Amitabh Bachchan has treated fans with a throwback picture from 1969, which marked his entry into the Hindi film industry. Big B shared a pic from his first photo shoot for Star & Style magazine. Big B jokingly said that there was 'no star or style' in the project.

In the magazine cover picture, Big B is seen dressed in a green coloured, full sleeves T-shirt as he leans on a structure for support and the shot.

In the caption, Big B wrote, "My very first photo shoot for a film magazine after joining the Industry in 1969 .. it was for the ‘Star & Style’ the only other prominent film mag., along with Filmfare at the time.. I was pushed and goaded into - a most reticent reluctant and very self conscious shy me - by the most famed and feared journalist of the times - Devayani Chaubal .. obviously there was no ‘star’ or ‘style’ in the project .. but Devyani thought so .. a strong minded lady, ever dressed in a shining white sari .. always (sic)."

On the movies front, Big B was last seen Badla and will next feature in films like Gulabo Sitabo, Jhund, Chehre and Brahmastra.

