Amitabh Bachchan Shares Pic from KBC 12 Shoot, Says 'Back to Work'

Amitabh Bachchan has shot for the upcoming season 12 of Kaun Banega Crorepati from the confines of home, in the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The actor was himself diagnosed with the viral infection in July and has recently recovered fully.

Meanwhile, the new season of the popular quiz show is also set to go digital with the entire selection process. Big B shared a snap on his social media handle on Sunday as he began shoot for his portions. He captioned the picture, "It has begun .. back to work and KBC 12 (sic)."

T 3636 - It has begun .. back to work and KBC 12 .. pic.twitter.com/YLCvUGioYd — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 23, 2020

"We are certainly excited to announce the 12th season of our iconic show Kaun Banega Crorepati. And for the first time in the history of KBC, the entire screening and selection will be managed digitally," Amit Raisinghani, Head, business planning and communication, Sony Entertainment Television, had said earlier. The show will be produced by StudioNEXT and the selection process will be conducted digitally, through SonyLIV.

About the upcoming season, show director Nitesh Tiwari had revealed, "Each year, when we start deliberating about KBC, we go through various insights that may trigger an impactful narrative. This time, however, the very environment that we are in, sets the context of the film."

ji .. its coming back to you again soon https://t.co/rCQn2kFsOK — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 2, 2020

Big B had also posted about about beginning work on KBC 12 amid the coronavirus pandemic in his blog entry. "The preparations for the shoot of the 12th season of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ have begun. “Lots of…presentation for…starting of KBC promo shoots and KBC itself, detailed protocol of how it’s all going to be done with maximum safety precautions,” he had written.

