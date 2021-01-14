Amitabh Bachchan Shares Post About Anushka-Virat's Daughter, Netizen Say 'No Nepotism Here Please'

Keeping up with his quirks and wits on social media, Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan has shared a viral post on Twitter. The post is in connection to Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's newborn daughter and featured a long list of cricketers who have daughters.

Hinting at 'future women's cricket team' in making, Big B added that Mahendra Singh Dhoni also has a daughter and wondered who will be the Captain of this team. "An input from Ef laksh ~ "... and Dhoni also has daughter .. will she be Captain?" he wrote.

T 3782 - An input from Ef laksh ~"... and Dhoni also has daughter .. will she be Captain ? '' pic.twitter.com/KubpvdOzjt — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 13, 2021

Netizens are having a good laugh at the actor's observation. While many dropped laughing emojis in the comment box, some also joked how Shikhar Dhawan and Hardik Pandya's son are lucky.

Dhawan son bhi. Zoravar — Deepankar (@SachinsWarrior_) January 13, 2021

Hahahaha sahi hai Amitji GIRL POWER!!!! — Ratna EF❤ (@StLouisgirl123) January 13, 2021

What about Hardik pandya @hardikpandya7 bhai ke to ladka born hua tha.. Umpire? — Varshney (@Varshne12216186) January 13, 2021

Some also targetted him for promoting nepotism. A user wrote, "No sir. Say NO to Nepotism," while another quipped, "Kyun desh me dusri betiya nahi hai kya.. Zaruri hai kya inhi ki betiya captain bane.. Nepotism mat failaye (sic)."

cricket me bhi nepotism laaa dijiye @SrBachchan jii.. — rupendra singh (@singh_rupendra) January 13, 2021

Abhisek sir also have daughter... May be future ki BCCI chairman bane. — (@BalveerTeja) January 14, 2021

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma were on Monday blessed with a baby girl.

"We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes," Kohli informed on Monday through a statement on his social media handles.

"Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time," he added.

In August last year, the couple had shared the news that they were expecting a child. Taking to Instagram and sharing a picture, both of them had written: "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021."