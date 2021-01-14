Amitabh Bachchan Shares Post on Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's Daughter, KGF 2 Courts Controversy

Keeping up with his quirks and wits on social media, Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan has shared a viral post on Twitter. The post is in connection to Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's newborn daughter and featured a long list of cricketers who have daughters.

Hinting at 'future women's cricket team' in making, Big B added that Mahendra Singh Dhoni also has a daughter and wondered who will be the Captain of this team. "An input from Ef laksh ~ "... and Dhoni also has daughter .. will she be Captain?" he wrote.

Even as the crew members of "K.G.F. Chapter 2", an upcoming Kannada period action film written and directed by Prashanth Neel, are basking in the glory of its teaser receiving over 132 million views on YouTube since its release on January 7, the Karnataka health department has issued a show cause notice to Yash, the lead actor of the film, who plays protagonist Rocky Bhai in the movie.

The teaser has a scene where Yash blows up a row of automobiles with a machine gun and goes on to light a cigarette with the barrel of the red-hot gun.

Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee recently expressed her displeasure at the current contestants of the reality show. Devoleena, who is quite vocal on social media about the show, slammed the current contestants for targetting TV producer Vikas Gupta and making fun of his deteriorating health.

Devoleena re-tweeted a post shared by the producer's team, and wrote, “Now this is really really sad..This lot has no humanity left..Except #Rakhi there is zero entertainment. Bas Chillana, Bullying, Jhagadna, Mazak banana yahi hai..Every week #SalmanSir se padhti hai phir bhi ghode jaise brains mein baat samajh hi nahi aati.. #BB14 @BiggBoss.”

Kapil Sharma took to Instagram to wish his mother Janak Rani on the occasion of her birthday. The comedian leaves no opportunity to express his love for her. In the carousel that he has shared with his Instagram fam, one can see a solo picture of the birthday girl, followed by an image that features her, Kapil and his daughter Anayra.

In the first photo, Kapil's mother can be seen comfortably sitting on a couch. In the subsequent photo, Kapil is giving her a peck on cheeks while she cuts the cake with her granddaughter seated on the lap.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 has only recently wrapped up shooting on the current season. Amitabh Bachchan informed fans via his blog about the same and also thanked the crew for making the show happen amid coronavirus scare.

Meanwhile, a new promo of an upcoming episode shows Kiran Bajpai playing for Rs 1 crore question. If she gets it right, Kiran will be the fifth female contestant to take home the 'crorepati' title and the cash prize in this season. Earlier, 4 contestants, all females, have won Rs 1 crore in this season. They are Dr Neha Shah, teacher Anupa Das, communication manager Nazia Nasim and IPS officer Mohita Sharma.

