1-min read

Amitabh Bachchan Shares Rare Childhood Picture of Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle

Amitabh Bachchan shared the picture on social media stating that he happened to suddenly come across the polaroid photograph.

IANS

Updated:February 12, 2020, 9:18 AM IST
Image Courtesy: Amitabh Bachchan Twitter
Image Courtesy: Amitabh Bachchan Twitter

Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan has tweeted a photo of the legendary Mangeshkar sisters from their childhood days. In a black and white photo, Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle can be seen posing in frock and skirt-blouse.

This morning, Mangeshkar had tweeted about her spiritual guru Pandit Jammu Maharaj and late poet Narendra Sharma, commemorating them on their death anniversary on Tuesday.

Big B posted the photo of the two sisters as children in response to Mangeshkar's tweet. He captioned the picture in Hindi. "This is a childhood photograph of Lata ji and Asha ji. I read how Lata ji was remembering her gurus in her tweet earlier today, and suddenly I came across this photograph of her. Telepathy!" wrote Bachchan.

Commenting on his tweet, a fan wrote: "Old is Gold sir".

Another fan commented: "You are an inspiration for all of us."

