Amitabh Bachchan Shares Rare Throwback Photo with Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and Sridevi
Though the image features four of Bollywood’s most iconic stars of all time, it is the young Salman Khan’s expression that is priceless.
Image: Instagram/Amitabh Bachchan
Known for sharing unseen photos of his eventful life with his 11.4 million Instagram followers, Amitabh Bachchan took to the photo-video sharing app again on Wednesday to share a rare throwback photo of the time he took Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and the late Sridevi to London’s Wembley Stadium for his concert.
Alongside the monochrome photo he wrote, “MY concert at Wembley Stadium .. first ever by Indian .. I took Sridevi , Aamir and SALMAN for their first concert .. 70,000 people .. historic !! This is the Wembley Stadium before it was rebuilt and altered .. you see the altered now often on Premier League Football..”
Though the image features four of Bollywood’s most iconic stars of all time, it is the young Salman Khan’s expression that is priceless.
Notably, the photo was first shared on Twitter by a fan who had captioned it, “Rare pic - Amitabh Bachchan with SriDevi ji, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan During rehearsals for 'Jhumma Chumma' concert in London-Wembley Stadium~ 70,000 audience .. @SrBachchan.”
Amitabh retweeted it, adding, “Those were the days .. never before a concert at Wembley Stadium from India .. and on my insistence took Salman and Aamir for their first one ..”
Interestingly, in his prolific acting career spanning 50 years, Amitabh has worked with all the three actors—with Sridevi in Khuda Gawah, Aakhree Raasta, Inquilaab and English Vinglish, with Salman in Baghban, Baabul and God Tussi Great Ho, and most recently with Aamir in Thugs of Hindostan. He will next be seen with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra.
those were the days .. never before a concert at Wembley Stadium from India .. and on my insistence took Salman and Aamir for their first one .. https://t.co/YBoAKNP6Ht— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 5, 2019
